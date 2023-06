Who Got The Work

Matthew N. Foree of Freeman, Mathis & Gary has entered an appearance for IQ Data International in a pending lawsuit for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The suit was filed April 18 in Georgia Northern District Court pro se by Kyron Leslie. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Eleanor L. Ross, is 1:23-cv-01732, Leslie v. IQ Data International, Inc.

June 02, 2023, 10:27 AM

