Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Harris Beach on Wednesday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Atria Park of Great Neck and Sunrise of Huntington to New York Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Krentsel Guzman Herbert LLP and the Yankowitz Law Firm on behalf of the estate of Phyllis Grebinar, who allegedly died from COVID-19 due to negligent care at the defendants' nursing facility. The case is 2:22-cv-07795, Spelke v. Atria Park of Great Neck et al.

Health Care

December 21, 2022, 5:44 PM