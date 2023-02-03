Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Harris Beach on Thursday removed a a wrongful death lawsuit against Atria Park of Great Neck d/b/a Atria Great Neck, Ventas and other defendants to New York Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by the Yankowitz Law Firm on behalf of Leslie Spelke, as administratrix of the Estate of Phyllis Grebinar, accuses the defendants of negligence in providing care to Grebinar, who contracted COVID-19 while at the defendant's assisted living facility. The case is 2:23-cv-00815, Leslie Spelke, as Administratrix of the Estate of Phyllis Grebinar, Deceased v. Atria Park of Great Neck d/b/a Atria Great Neck et al.

February 03, 2023, 6:09 AM