New Suit - Personal Injury

International Paper, the global manufacturer of paper and packaging products, was slapped with a personal injury lawsuit Monday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit was brought by Anesi, Ozmon, Rodin, Novak & Kohen on behalf of a delivery driver who was allegedly injured by unsecured stacks of the defendant's products. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04779, Lesher v. International Paper Company.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 24, 2023, 6:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Donald Lesher

defendants

International Paper Company

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims