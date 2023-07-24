International Paper, the global manufacturer of paper and packaging products, was slapped with a personal injury lawsuit Monday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit was brought by Anesi, Ozmon, Rodin, Novak & Kohen on behalf of a delivery driver who was allegedly injured by unsecured stacks of the defendant's products. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04779, Lesher v. International Paper Company.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
July 24, 2023, 6:56 PM