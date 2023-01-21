Who Got The Work

Latham & Watkins partners William 'BJ' Trach, Jason C. Hegt, Eric F. Leon and Jooyoung Yeu have stepped in to defend vaccine maker Sinovac Biotech in a pending securities class action. The suit, filed Dec. 5 in Massachusetts District Court by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check and Beaton & Petersen, claims that Sinovac CEO Weidong Yin took actions to unlawfully dilute the equity interests of public shareholders and enrich a group of 'friendly investors.' The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton, is 1:22-cv-12063, Lerner v. Sinovac Biotech Ltd. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

January 21, 2023, 11:53 AM