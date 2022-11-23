Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Amtrust North America and Wesco Insurance Company to New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by McAndrew Vuotto LLC on behalf of attorney Gerald J. Lepis and the Law Office of Gerald J. Lepis, seeks to declare that Wesco has a duty to defend and indemnify the plaintiffs in an underlying negligence action pursuant to Wesco's professional liability policy. The case is 2:22-cv-06737, Lepis et al v. Amtrust North America et al.

Insurance

November 23, 2022, 9:35 AM