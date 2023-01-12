Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck on Thursday removed a lawsuit alleging false association against DaBella Exteriors and Damselfly Improvement to Nevada District Court. The suit, filed by Kaempfer Crowell on behalf of Reno Tahoe Glass and Matthew Lepire, accuses the defendants of obtaining a contractor’s license by forging Lepire's signature as a 'qualified individual' on an application submitted to the Nevada State Contractors Board. The case is 3:23-cv-00019, Lepire et al v. Dabella Exteriors, LLC et al.

Construction & Engineering

January 12, 2023, 6:23 PM