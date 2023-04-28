New Suit - Consumer

Equifax and Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC were sued Friday in Florida Southern District Court for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The lawsuit, filed by the Law Office of Jason Tenenbaum on behalf of Carla Leopold, accuses the defendants of sending misleading credit communications and falsely reporting on the plaintiff’s credit history. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-21584, Leopold v. Equifax Information Services, LLC, et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 28, 2023, 11:48 AM

Carla Leopold

Jason Tenenbaum

Equifax Information Services, LLC,

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC,

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws