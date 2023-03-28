New Suit - FOIA

Bloomberg and investigative reporter Jason Leopold sued the U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday in District of Columbia District Court under the Freedom of Information Act. The lawsuit, brought by Loevy & Loevy, seeks documents regarding the transfer of President Biden’s Obama-era presidential records that were discovered at the Penn Biden Center and other locations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00836, Leopold et al v. U.S. Department Of Justice.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

March 28, 2023, 1:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Bloomberg L.P.

Jason Leopold

Loevy & Loevy

defendants

U.S. Department Of Justice

nature of claim: 895/under the Freedom of Information Act