New Suit

Bloomberg L.P. and reporter Jason Leopold sued the U.S. Department of Justice Thursday in District of Columbia District Court under the Freedom of Information Act. The court action, brought by Loevy & Loevy, seeks records pertaining to KleptoCapture, a task force dedicated to enforcing sanctions and economic countermeasures against Russia in response to the military invasion of Ukraine. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-02656, Leopold et al v. U.S. Department Of Justice.