New Suit - FOIA

Bloomberg and investigative reporter Jason Leopold sued the National Archives and Records Administration Wednesday in District of Columbia District Court under the Freedom of Information Act. The lawsuit, filed by Loevy & Loevy, seeks documents regarding President Biden’s Obama-era Presidential records that were discovered at the Penn Biden Center, in the garage of President Biden’s personal residence and other locations. The case is 1:23-cv-00696, Leopold et al v. National Archives And Records Administration.