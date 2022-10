New Suit - FOIA

Bloomberg and Bloomberg investigative reporter Jason Leopold sued the National Archives and Records Administration Tuesday in District of Columbia District Court under the Freedom of Information Act. The court action, brought by Loevy & Loevy, seeks documents about the removal of Presidential records, including classified records, from the White House to Mar-a-Lago. The case is 1:22-cv-02999, Leopold et al v. National Archives And Records Administration.