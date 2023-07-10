Bloomberg and investigative reporter Jason Leopold sued Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Monday in District of Columbia District Court under the Freedom of Information Act. The lawsuit, filed by Loevy & Loevy, seeks records regarding the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank, as well as other records pertaining to supervision of financial institutions. The case is 1:23-cv-01973, Leopold et al v. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.
Entertainment, Sports & Media
July 10, 2023, 3:15 PM