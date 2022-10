New Suit

Bloomberg News and investigative reporter Jason Leopold filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Justice and other defendants on Wednesday in District of Columbia District Court under the Freedom of Information Act. The suit, part of a string of cases brought by Loevy & Loevy, seeks documents pertaining to former president Donald Trump's removal of records from the White House to his Mar-a-Lago residence. The case is 1:22-cv-03012, Leopold et al. v. Federal Bureau of Investigation et al.