Bloomberg and investigative reporter Jason Leopold sued the Federal Reserve on Wednesday in District of Columbia District Court under the Freedom of Information Act. The suit, brought by Loevy & Loevy, seeks all unpublished and unreleased documents reflecting any audits or investigations by the Office of Inspector General into the operations of the now-defunct Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank since Jan. 1, 2022. The case is 1:23-cv-02004, Leopold et al. v. Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.

July 12, 2023, 4:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Bloomberg L.P.

Jason Leopold

Loevy & Loevy

defendants

Board Of Governors Of The Federal Reserve System

nature of claim: 895/under the Freedom of Information Act