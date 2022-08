New Suit

MetLife was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Friday in Texas Southern District Court. The lawsuit, which pertains to claims made under a life insurance policy, was filed by Berg Plummer Johnson & Raval on behalf of Irina Leontieva. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-02822, Leontieva v. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company.

Insurance

August 19, 2022, 5:01 PM