Attorneys at CNA on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Continental Insurance Co. to New Jersey District Court. The complaint, filed by Anderson Kill on behalf of the Leonia Board Of Education, contends that Continental Insurance has wrongfully refused to defend and indemnify the Board in two underlying lawsuits arising from the alleged sexual abuse of children that took place in the 1960s and 1970s. The case is 2:23-cv-02930, Leonia Board Of Education v. Continental Insurance Company.

May 30, 2023, 4:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Leonia Board Of Education

Plaintiffs

Anderson Kill

defendants

Continental Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Cna

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute