Who Got The Work

Daniel Gomez-Sanchez and Brittany R. Frank of Littler Mendelson have entered appearances for API Industries Inc., doing business as Aluf Plastics, Susan Rosenberg and Melissa Simon in a pending lawsuit over alleged race- and pregnancy-based employment discrimination. The case was filed Oct. 3 in New York Southern District Court by Crumiller PC on behalf of a marketing coordinator. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Philip M. Halpern, is 7:23-cv-08699, Leonce v. Api Industries, Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

November 17, 2023, 9:18 AM

Plaintiffs

Tahirih Jeane Leonce

Plaintiffs

Crumiller P.C.

defendants

Api Industries, Inc.

Melissa Simon

Susan Rosenberg

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination