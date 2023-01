New Suit - Contract

Barclay Damon filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of Leonard's Express Inc. The suit, over the alleged failure to deliver goods, takes aim at Donald Johnson and Low Budget Transport LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00464, Leonard's Express, Inc. v. Low Budget Transport LLC et al.

Transportation & Logistics

January 26, 2023, 4:52 PM