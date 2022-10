New Suit - Copyright

Facebook and Stemgevity.com were hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit Tuesday in California Central District Court. The court case was brought by Doniger Burroughs on behalf of microscopic photographer Andrew Paul Leonard, who contends that his image of human bone marrow cells was used by the defendants without consent. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-07223, Leonard v. Facebook, Inc. et al.