Who Got The Work

Princess Cruises has tapped attorney Nicholas S. Politis of Flynn Delich & Wise to represent the cruise line a pending personal injury lawsuit. The case was filed July 6 in California Central District Court by Lipcon, Margulies & Winkleman on behalf of Leonard Sawicki. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Maame Ewusi-Mensah Frimpo, is 2:22-cv-04609, Leonard Sawicki v. Princess Cruise Lines, Ltd. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

August 20, 2022, 12:46 PM