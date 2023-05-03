Removed To Federal Court
Greenberg Traurig removed a product liability lawsuit against Medtronic, the medical device manufacturer, and other defendants to Texas Western District Court on Wednesday. The complaint was filed by Farrar & Ball and Jordan Herington & Rowley on behalf of Gary Lenzo and Gay Lenzo. The case is 1:23-cv-00499, Lenzo et al v. Medtronic plc et al.
Health Care
May 03, 2023, 6:02 PM
Plaintiffs
defendants
- Medtronic plc
- Medtronic USA, Inc.
- Medtronic, Inc.
- Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeons, P.A.
- Faraz Kerendi, MD
- Georgetown Healthcare System, Inc. d/b/a Heart Hospital of Austin
- HCA Health Services of Texas, Inc. d/b/a Heart Hospital of Austin
- HCA Healthcare, Inc. d/b/a Heart Hospital of Austin
- John Doe Entities 1-10
- John Doe Individuals 1-10
- St. David's Foundation d/b/a Heart Hospital of Austin
- St. David's Healthcare Partnership, L.P., LLP d/b/a Heart Hospital of Austin
nature of claim: 367/over product liability claims