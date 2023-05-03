Removed To Federal Court

Greenberg Traurig removed a product liability lawsuit against Medtronic, the medical device manufacturer, and other defendants to Texas Western District Court on Wednesday. The complaint was filed by Farrar & Ball and Jordan Herington & Rowley on behalf of Gary Lenzo and Gay Lenzo. The case is 1:23-cv-00499, Lenzo et al v. Medtronic plc et al.

Health Care

May 03, 2023, 6:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Gary Lenzo

Gay Lenzo

defendants

Medtronic plc

Medtronic USA, Inc.

Medtronic, Inc.

Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeons, P.A.

Faraz Kerendi, MD

Georgetown Healthcare System, Inc. d/b/a Heart Hospital of Austin

HCA Health Services of Texas, Inc. d/b/a Heart Hospital of Austin

HCA Healthcare, Inc. d/b/a Heart Hospital of Austin

John Doe Entities 1-10

John Doe Individuals 1-10

St. David's Foundation d/b/a Heart Hospital of Austin

St. David's Healthcare Partnership, L.P., LLP d/b/a Heart Hospital of Austin

nature of claim: 367/over product liability claims