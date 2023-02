Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Friday removed a lawsuit against Bioventus LLC and Misonix Inc. to Missouri Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Keenan & Bhatia on behalf of a medical equipment salesperson who contends she experienced employment discrimination on the basis of gender, disability and age. The case is 4:23-cv-00197, Lenzenhuber v. Misonix, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

February 17, 2023, 7:02 PM