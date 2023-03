Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Kutak Rock on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against McGriff Insurance Services Inc., a subsidiary of Truist Financial, to Arkansas Western District Court. The complaint was filed by the Horton Law Firm on behalf of Hunter Lentz and Paige Lentz. The case is 5:23-cv-05036, Lentz et al v. McGriff Insurance Services, Inc.

Insurance

March 03, 2023, 8:19 PM