Who Got The Work

Kristofor T. Henning and Mark M. Makhail of McCarter & English and Gregg D. Weinstock of Vigorito, Barker, Patterson, Nichols & Porter have stepped in to defend Ladel Lewis and Joyce Ann Wilson, respectively, in a pending defamation lawsuit. The case was filed Oct. 9 in New Jersey District Court by the Lento Law Group. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Renee Marie Bumb, is 1:23-cv-20985, Lento Law Group, P.C. v. Lewis et al.

Business Services

November 10, 2023, 8:42 AM

Plaintiffs

Lento Law Group, P.C.

Plaintiffs

The Lento Law Group

defendants

Florenda Lee-Hall

Joyce Ann Wilson

Ladel Lewis

Linda Ann Pohly

Veda Diane Balla

defendant counsels

McCarter & English

Vigorito, Barker, Patterson, Nichols & Porter LLP

nature of claim: 320/for alleged defamation