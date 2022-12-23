New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman filed a data breach class action Thursday in Wisconsin Eastern District Court against property management company Metropolitan Associates Limited Partnership. The suit, which accuses defendants of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from a March 2022 breach impacting the personal information of thousands of individuals. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01540, Lenten v. Metropolitan Associates Limited Partnership.

Real Estate

December 23, 2022, 6:40 AM