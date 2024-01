Who Got The Work

Alston & Bird partner Michael J. Newton has entered an appearance for Asus Computer International in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, which asserts four patents, was filed Nov. 15 in California Northern District Court by DLA Piper on behalf of laptop manufacturer Lenovo. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman, is 5:23-cv-05892, Lenovo (United States) Inc. v. Asustek Computer Inc. et al.

Technology

January 11, 2024, 9:15 AM

Plaintiffs

Lenovo (United States) Inc.

Kirkland & Ellis

DLA Piper

defendants

Asus Computer International

Asustek Computer Inc.

defendant counsels

Alston & Bird

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims