New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Zoll Medical Corp. was hit with a data breach class action Friday in Massachusetts District Court arising from a Jan. and Feb. 2023 data breach. The court action, filed by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and Sauder Schelkopf LLC, contends that Zoll failed to adequately safeguard the personal information and protected health information of over one million individuals made vulnerable in the data breach. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-10640, Lennon v. Zoll Medical Corporation.

March 24, 2023, 12:58 PM

