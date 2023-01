Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Holland & Hart on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against home respiratory care company Lincare to Nevada District Court. The suit was filed by Kang & Associates on behalf of a plaintiff alleging sexual harassment, gender discrimination and wrongful termination. The case is 2:23-cv-00105, Lennon v. Lincare Inc.

Health Care

January 19, 2023, 8:31 PM