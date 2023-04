New Suit - Personal Injury

Amazon.com and Hartford Financial Services were slapped with a lawsuit Monday in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff who contends that she was denied additional coverage for short-and long-term disability benefits. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01366, Lennix v. Amazon Com Services LLC et al.

April 26, 2023, 4:50 AM

Plaintiffs

Opal Jean Lennix

defendants

Amazon Com Services LLC

Hartford Insurance

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims