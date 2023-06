New Suit - Contract

Hyundai Motor, the South Korean carmaker, Genesis Motor America LLC and other defendants were slapped with a franchise lawsuit Tuesday in Maryland District Court. The court case was brought by ArentFox Schiff on behalf of Len Stoler Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01732, Len Stoler Inc v. Hyundai Motor America Corporation et al.

Automotive

June 28, 2023, 6:11 AM

Len Stoler Inc

Arent Fox

Hyundai Motor America Corporation

Genesis Motor America LLC

Michael DePaul

Peter Prather

nature of claim: 196/over a franchise dispute