Who Got The Work

Laura B. Dowgin of Cozen O'Connor has entered an appearance for Interstate Fire and Casualty in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The suit, filed May 31 in New York Southern District Court by Stewart Smith on behalf of LEMX Corp., arises from a construction site accident involving a third party. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe, is 1:23-cv-04573, Lemx Corp. v. Interstate Fire and Casualty Company et al.

Insurance

July 15, 2023, 10:21 AM

Plaintiffs

Lemx Corp.

Plaintiffs

Stewart Smith

defendants

Ategrity Specialty Insurance Company

Interstate Fire and Casualty Company

defendant counsels

Cozen O'Connor

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute