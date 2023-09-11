Who Got The Work

Robin D. Miller of Stites & Harbison has entered an appearance for Comfort Systems USA, an HVAC installation and services company, in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The action was filed July 27 in Ohio Northern District Court by Marshall Forman & Schlein; the Truax Law Group and attorney Louis A. Jacobs on behalf of a former operating company president for Comfort Systems who contends that the defendant violated its employment contract agreement by failing to honor the plaintiff's severance pay benefits. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Donald C. Nugent, is 1:23-cv-01463, Lemons v. Comfort Systems USA, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 11, 2023, 8:37 AM

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract