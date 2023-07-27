New Suit - Employment Contract

Comfort Systems USA, an HVAC installation and services company, was slapped with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Ohio Northern District Court. The suit was brought by Marshall Forman & Schlein and attorney Louis A. Jacobs on behalf of Daniel J. Lemons, a former operating company president for the defendant. Lemons contends that the defendant violated his employment contract by violating him without providing notice of the cause and by denying him his due severance benefits. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01463, Lemons v. Comfort Systems USA, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 27, 2023, 11:55 AM

Plaintiffs

Daniel J. Lemons

Plaintiffs

Marshall & Morrow

Truax Law

Marshall & Forman - Columbus

Marshall & Forman

defendants

Comfort Systems USA, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract