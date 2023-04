Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fisher & Phillips on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Artemis Wax doing business as European Wax Center to New Jersey District Court. The suit, over alleged disability discrimination, was filed by Karpf, Karpf & Cerutti on behalf of a former employee. The case is 1:23-cv-01857, Lemons v. Artemis Wax, LLC d/b/a European Wax Center et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

April 03, 2023, 2:45 PM

