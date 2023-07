Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Starbucks to California Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Dolan Law on behalf of Jamee Lemoine, who alleges that the defendant was negligent in securing the lid to a hot beverage, thus burning the plaintiff's lip, left breast arm and wrist. The case is 3:23-cv-03504, Lemoine v. Starbucks Corporation.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

July 14, 2023, 4:13 AM

Plaintiffs

Jamee Lemoine

defendants

Starbucks Corporation

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims