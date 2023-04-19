Horizon Therapeutics, a biotech company focused on rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases, was hit with a product liability lawsuit Tuesday in California Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Kershaw Talley Barlow and Levin Papantonio on behalf of Marie Lemire, is part of a wave of cases alleging that the defendant's thyroid eye disease drug Tepezza causes permanent hearing loss and tinnitus. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00724, Lemire v. Horizon Therapeutics USA, Inc.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
April 19, 2023, 5:01 AM