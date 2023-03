Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Cozen O'Connor on Friday removed a lawsuit alleging breach of sales representative agreement against Howmet Aerospace and RTI Remmele Engineering to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by the Milun Law Firm on behalf of Lemire Associates, which targets the defendants for allegedly failing to pay commissions on approximately $60 million in sales. The case is 1:23-cv-01345, Lemire Associates v. Howmet Aerospace, Inc. et al.

Aerospace & Defense

March 10, 2023, 1:29 PM