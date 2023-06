New Suit - Employment Discrimination

Boeing was sued Monday in South Carolina District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court action was filed by Hunt Law on behalf of a former process analyst who contends that he was subjected to disparate treatment and ultimately termination due to his age. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02631, Lemieux v. The Boeing Company.

Aerospace & Defense

June 14, 2023, 9:25 AM

Plaintiffs

Jay D. Lemieux

Plaintiffs

Hunt Law

defendants

The Boeing Company

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination