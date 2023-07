Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jackson Lewis on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Falcon Tire Center Inc. and SR Tire Group LLC to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Remer, Georges-Pierre & Hoogerwoerd on behalf of a former mechanic who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after seeking disability accommodations. The case is 1:23-cv-22583, Lemes v. SR Tire Group, LLC et al.

Automotive

July 12, 2023, 1:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Jose Lemes

defendants

Falcon Tire Center, Inc.

SR Tire Group, LLC

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 751/for alleged breaches of the Family Medical Leave Act