Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Thompson Coe Cousins & Irons on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Allstate to Louisiana Western District Court. The suit, over damages arising from Hurricane Laura, was filed by Stutes & Lavergne on behalf of Toni Lejeune and Michael Lejeune. The case is 2:22-cv-05659, Lejeune et al. v. Allstate Property and Casualty Co.