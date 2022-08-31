New Suit

Freeman, Mathis & Gary filed a civil rights lawsuit Wednesday in Ohio Northern District Court on behalf of Michael J. Leizerman, an attorney who asserts specialization in truck collision cases. The complaint, which targets the Ohio Board of Professional Conduct, challenges an advisory opinion that the plaintiff may be subject to disciplinary proceedings, arguing that his claims of being a specialist in a field of law that has not been officially recognized by the Supreme Court misleads the public. The case is 3:22-cv-01539, Leizerman v. Wise et al.

Government

August 31, 2022, 12:23 PM