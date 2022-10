Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Rivkin Radler on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Cincinnati Financial to New York Southern District Court. The complaint, which arises from disputed property damage claims, was filed by Lerner, Arnold & Winston on behalf of Clemens B. Leistner and Sadia Sharmin. The case is 1:22-cv-08837, Leistner et al v. The Cincinnati Insurance Company.

Insurance

October 17, 2022, 7:42 PM