Removed To Federal Court

Defense attorneys at Phillips Lytle removed a product liability lawsuit against Dow Chemical, a DowDuPont spin-off focused on materials science, and other defendants to New York Eastern District Court on Thursday. The suit, filed pro se by Sol M. Leiner, arises from personal injury claims resulting from the use of silicone-containing products manufactured by the defendant and used by the plaintiff in 1982 to treat acne scars. The case is 1:22-cv-06344, Leiner v. Orentreich Medical Group, LLP et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 20, 2022, 3:46 PM