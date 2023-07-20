New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Rite Aid was hit with a digital privacy class action on Wednesday in California Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane & Conway and the Almeida Law Group, is part of a wave of cases accusing businesses of sharing customers' private information with Facebook and other third parties through online tracking pixels in violation of state and federal privacy laws. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01080, Leija v. Rite Aid Corp.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 20, 2023, 2:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Patricia Leija

Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane & Conway, Aplc

defendants

Rite Aid Corporation

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims