New Suit

Travelers was slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Thursday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Fellerman & Ciarimboli Law on behalf of Latia Leiby and other plaintiffs who were injured by a nearby building collapse while they were stopped at a red light. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-01706, Leiby et al. v. Automobile Insurance Co. of Hartford, Connecticut.

Insurance

October 28, 2022, 12:11 PM