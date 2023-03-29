Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Nestle’ Purina Petcare Co. and the Franchise Group, owner and operator of franchise business lines including Pet Supplies Plus and the Vitamin Shoppe, to Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff who contends that his American boxer dog died after eating from a new 50 pound bag of Purina Pro Plan 30/20 dog food. The case is 2:23-cv-10728, Leib v. Franchise Group New Holdco, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 29, 2023, 5:49 AM

Plaintiffs

Lawrence J. Leib

defendants

Franchise Group New Holdco, LLC

Nestle Purina Petcare Company

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 385/over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product