Who Got The Work

Lauren H. Zeldin and Gregory Y. Shin of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart have stepped in as defense counsel to JAMF Software in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The complaint was filed Dec. 12 in Georgia Northern District Court by Barrett & Farahany on behalf of a security operations manager who contends that she was wrongfully demoted after returning from leave after having suffered from a medical episode. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Timothy C. Batten Sr., is 3:23-cv-00237, Lehtimaki v. Jamf Software, LLC et al.

Technology

January 26, 2024, 10:03 AM

