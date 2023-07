Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Epstein Becker & Green on Friday removed a lawsuit against Tapestry, the parent company of Kate Spade and Coach, to Tennessee Middle District Court. The suit was brought pro se by a former shop employee who contends that she was wrongfully terminated for complaining about work safety conditions following multiple mass shootings and shoplifting incidents. The case is 3:23-cv-00675, Lehr v. Tapestry, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 07, 2023, 7:29 PM

Plaintiffs

Sarah Lehr

defendants

Tapestry, Inc.

defendant counsels

Epstein Becker & Green

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination