Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Shumaker Loop & Kendrick and Hogan Lovells on Tuesday removed a consumer class action against Cryo-Cell to Florida Southern District Court. The suit arises from Cryo-Cell's 'blood banking' service, which allows expectant parents to have their child's umbilical cord blood collected and stored to treat the child's future medical conditions. According to the suit, Cryo-Cell fails to disclose that the odds of being able to use the blood for future treatment are 'virtually zero,' and out of 500,000-plus customers over the past 20 years, only two children have used their own cord blood for FDA-approved treatment. The complaint was filed by Hilgers Graben. The case is 9:23-cv-80405, Lehr v. Cryo-Cell International Inc.

Health Care

March 14, 2023, 7:20 PM